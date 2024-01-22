Previous
Pacific Adventure 2 by briaan
Pacific Adventure 2

Taken yesterday as the sun set. An HDR-7 composite processed like yesterday's image.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Pacific Adventure"
Grateful for all blessings
22nd January 2024

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography.
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Amazing piece of engineering tat something so big stays afloat.
January 22nd, 2024  
