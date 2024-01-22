Sign up
Previous
Photo 889
Pacific Adventure 2
Taken yesterday as the sun set. An HDR-7 composite processed like yesterday's image.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Pacific Adventure"
Grateful for all blessings
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
21st January 2024 8:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Amazing piece of engineering tat something so big stays afloat.
January 22nd, 2024
