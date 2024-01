Pacific Adventure

The P&O Pacific Adventure is moored at Station Pier, Port Melbourne. Using HDR-7 and Photomatix Pro 6.3 (64-bit) followed by Lightroom Classic... this is the result. I am not happy with the white of the ship. Taken minutes after sunset.

