The idle "Melbourne Star" by briaan
The idle "Melbourne Star"

Melbourne's "Wheel" is currently closed for business. Looking for a new operator to start up the operation. It is a formidable structure on the city skyline.
http://www.melbournestar.com/

Grateful for all blessings
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
