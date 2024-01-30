Previous
Fire Rescue Boat by briaan
Photo 897

Fire Rescue Boat

This morning Judy (my wife) observed two red boats moored near the Library at the Dock on Victoria Harbour. This view shows the structure of the boat which can pump harbour or river water onto a fire on a vessel. For a map of the harbour see https://www.google.com/search?q=victoria+harbour+melbourne&oq=Victoria+Harbour&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBwgEEAAYgAQyCggAEAAY4wIYgAQyEAgBEC4YrwEYxwEYgAQYjgUyDAgCEEUYORixAxiABDIQCAMQLhivARjHARiABBiOBTIHCAQQABiABDIGCAUQRRg9MgYIBhBFGEEyBggHEEUYQdIBCDc1MjlqMGo3qAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Thank you for your views, comments and favs for 'Bolte Bridge "Posts"'
Grateful for all blessings
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Brian

@briaan
Brian
Photo Details

