Previous
Photo 900
Peace Lily
Yesterday I visited an apartment building where the lobby had a number of Peace Lily plants displayed with overhead lighting. iPhoneXS snap. The green is a light effect on the display.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Dusk". Greatly appreciated.
Grateful for blessings.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
0
Brian
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
1st February 2024 12:16pm
Joan Robillard
Very nice
February 2nd, 2024
Babs
It looks so elegant.
February 2nd, 2024
