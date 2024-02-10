Sign up
Previous
Photo 908
5 Balloons
Taken only a few minutes after the image posted yesterday - the light is so different and the balloons' colourful designs are more evident. Viewed from our 25th floor apartment's balcony.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Morning ride"
Grateful for all blessings
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
4
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
908
photos
96
followers
123
following
248% complete
View this month »
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
908
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
8th February 2024 6:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How gorgeous this looks, those buildings are fabulous too.
February 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely morning light
February 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
February 10th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely, seeing hot air balloons is so magical
February 10th, 2024
