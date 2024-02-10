Previous
5 Balloons by briaan
Photo 908

5 Balloons

Taken only a few minutes after the image posted yesterday - the light is so different and the balloons' colourful designs are more evident. Viewed from our 25th floor apartment's balcony.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Morning ride"

Grateful for all blessings
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How gorgeous this looks, those buildings are fabulous too.
February 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely morning light
February 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
February 10th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely, seeing hot air balloons is so magical
February 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise