Sundown by briaan
Sundown

Tonight's sundown captured from our 25th floor apartment. HDR-7 processed with Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and Photoshop 2024. The bridge in the background is the Westgate Bridge ( https://www.vicroads.vic.gov.au/). The Bolte Bridge ( https://www.transurban.com/boltebridge) is in the foreground. The water is the Yarra River.

Thank you very much for your views, comments and favs for "5 Balloons".

11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Brian

Annie D ace
Gorgeous golden glow
February 11th, 2024  
Olwynne
Lovely glowing sunset. It colours the whole scene
February 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful evening glow !
February 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely glow.
February 11th, 2024  
