Previous
Photo 909
Sundown
Tonight's sundown captured from our 25th floor apartment. HDR-7 processed with Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64-bit) and Photoshop 2024. The bridge in the background is the Westgate Bridge (
https://www.vicroads.vic.gov.au/).
The Bolte Bridge (
https://www.transurban.com/boltebridge)
is in the foreground. The water is the Yarra River.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and favs for "5 Balloons".
Grateful for all blessings
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder.
Annie D
ace
Gorgeous golden glow
February 11th, 2024
Olwynne
Lovely glowing sunset. It colours the whole scene
February 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful evening glow !
February 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely glow.
February 11th, 2024
