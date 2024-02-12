Previous
Double Delight by briaan
Double Delight

Judy (my wife) is healing very well. The Double Delight is her favourite rose. iPhoneXS shot of this bloom from the rose bush on the balcony of our 25th floor apartment.

12th February 2024

Brian

Babs
Good to hear Judy is healing well. What a lovely shot. I love the vase
February 12th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Happy for you and even more for Judy. This gorgeous rose will surely lift her spirit.
February 12th, 2024  
moni kozi
A gorgeous simple composition. So lovely!
February 12th, 2024  
Diana
Double delightful for sure, so glad to hear that Judy is healing well! Beautiful capture of this gorgeous rose/
February 12th, 2024  
