Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 910
Double Delight
Judy (my wife) is healing very well. The Double Delight is her favourite rose. iPhoneXS shot of this bloom from the rose bush on the balcony of our 25th floor apartment.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Sundown"
Grateful for all blessings
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
910
photos
97
followers
123
following
249% complete
View this month »
903
904
905
906
907
908
909
910
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
12th February 2024 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Good to hear Judy is healing well. What a lovely shot. I love the vase
February 12th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Happy for you and even more for Judy. This gorgeous rose will surely lift her spirit.
February 12th, 2024
moni kozi
A gorgeous simple composition. So lovely!
February 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Double delightful for sure, so glad to hear that Judy is healing well! Beautiful capture of this gorgeous rose/
February 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close