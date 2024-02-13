Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 911
Quenching thirst
On a hot day (about 35 deg C [95 deg F]) this bird was too thirsty to be bothered with me taking its photo. Location is Romsey in country Victoria (
https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tTP1TdIKskwMjBg9GIrys8tTq0EADYxBc8&q=romsey&oq=Romsey&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqDQgBEC4YgwEYsQMYgAQyEAgAEAAYgwEY4wIYsQMYgAQyDQgBEC4YgwEYsQMYgAQyDQgCEAAYgwEYsQMYgAQyBwgDEAAYgAQyDQgEEC4YrwEYxwEYgAQyDQgFEC4YrwEYxwEYgAQyDQgGEC4YrwEYxwEYgAQyBwgHEAAYgAQyDQgIEC4YrwEYxwEYgAQyBwgJEAAYgATSAQgzNjA5ajBqN6gCALACAA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8)
My graphics card interface is not working. A job for the laptop Doctors.
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for "Double Delight"
Grateful for all blessings
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
911
photos
97
followers
123
following
249% complete
View this month »
904
905
906
907
908
909
910
911
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
13th February 2024 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close