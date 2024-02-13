Previous
Quenching thirst by briaan
Photo 911

Quenching thirst

On a hot day (about 35 deg C [95 deg F]) this bird was too thirsty to be bothered with me taking its photo. Location is Romsey in country Victoria ( https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tTP1TdIKskwMjBg9GIrys8tTq0EADYxBc8&q=romsey&oq=Romsey&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqDQgBEC4YgwEYsQMYgAQyEAgAEAAYgwEY4wIYsQMYgAQyDQgBEC4YgwEYsQMYgAQyDQgCEAAYgwEYsQMYgAQyBwgDEAAYgAQyDQgEEC4YrwEYxwEYgAQyDQgFEC4YrwEYxwEYgAQyDQgGEC4YrwEYxwEYgAQyBwgHEAAYgAQyDQgIEC4YrwEYxwEYgAQyBwgJEAAYgATSAQgzNjA5ajBqN6gCALACAA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8)
My graphics card interface is not working. A job for the laptop Doctors.

Thanks for the views, comments and favs for "Double Delight"

Grateful for all blessings
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise