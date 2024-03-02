Sign up
Previous
Photo 928
Closer
From yesterday's shots of the gum flowers.
Jay's recovery will be slow (in terms of weeks) as his medication levels stbilize. Thank you so much for your well wishes.
Thanks for the views, comments and favs for "Gum Nuts". Very much appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
3
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
1st March 2024 5:36pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Such an interesting flower.
March 2nd, 2024
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous. Fav
March 2nd, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful and vivid - all the best for Jay's recovery
March 2nd, 2024
