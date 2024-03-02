Previous
Closer by briaan
Closer

From yesterday's shots of the gum flowers.

Jay's recovery will be slow (in terms of weeks) as his medication levels stbilize. Thank you so much for your well wishes.

Thanks for the views, comments and favs for "Gum Nuts". Very much appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Susan Wakely
Such an interesting flower.
March 2nd, 2024  
Dianne
Gorgeous. Fav
March 2nd, 2024  
Boxplayer
Beautiful and vivid - all the best for Jay's recovery
March 2nd, 2024  
