briaan
Tonight Judy and I attended a church small group. This sign caught my eye as we left the building. https://lifeau.org/

Jay is in hospital being treated for his mental health issues as well as the cellulitis.
Judy has the first chemotherapy on Tuesday 19/03/2024.

Grateful for all blessings
14th March 2024

Beryl Lloyd
Life is so precious ! So sorry for all the family medical issues - you are facing at the moment - my prayers and thoughts are with you at this difficult time ! 🙏
March 14th, 2024  
