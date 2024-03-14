Sign up
Photo 940
Tonight Judy and I attended a church small group. This sign caught my eye as we left the building.
https://lifeau.org/
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Grey Clouds". I appreciate each one.
Jay is in hospital being treated for his mental health issues as well as the cellulitis.
Judy has the first chemotherapy on Tuesday 19/03/2024.
Grateful for all blessings
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Life is so precious ! So sorry for all the family medical issues - you are facing at the moment - my prayers and thoughts are with you at this difficult time ! 🙏
March 14th, 2024
