Previous
Photo 941
25th-floor view of Sunset
Tonight's sunset was hazy and cloudless. Viewed from our 25th floor apartment, the Bolte Bridge crosses the image over the Yarra River (on the left) and Victoria Harbour (other side). [
https://www.google.com/search?q=Victoria+Harbour&oq=Victoria+Harbour&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyDwgAEEUYORiDARixAxiABDIQCAEQLhivARjHARiABBiOBTIQCAIQLhivARjHARiABBiOBTIHCAMQABiABDIGCAQQRRg9MgYIBRBFGEEyBggGEEUYQTIGCAcQRRg90gEJMTIwOTlqMGo3qAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
]This image is the result of an HDR7 processed in Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64 bit) and then in LRClassic.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Sign". I appreciate your support for Judy, Jay and myself.
Grateful for all blessings
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
2
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
941
photos
102
followers
126
following
257% complete
934
935
936
937
938
939
940
941
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
15th March 2024 7:30pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely flare of the sun as it goes down on the horizon.
Keep strong !
March 15th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful sunset shot. You have a wonderful vantage point from where to take pictures of the rising sun.
March 15th, 2024
Keep strong !