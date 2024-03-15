Previous
25th-floor view of Sunset by briaan
25th-floor view of Sunset

Tonight's sunset was hazy and cloudless. Viewed from our 25th floor apartment, the Bolte Bridge crosses the image over the Yarra River (on the left) and Victoria Harbour (other side). This image is the result of an HDR7 processed in Photomatix Pro 6.2 (64 bit) and then in LRClassic.

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely flare of the sun as it goes down on the horizon.
Keep strong !
March 15th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful sunset shot. You have a wonderful vantage point from where to take pictures of the rising sun.
March 15th, 2024  
