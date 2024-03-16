Previous
Gold goal by briaan
Photo 942

Gold goal

Tonight the Bolte Bridge's uprights gave me this shot of the setting sun [ https://www.onlymelbourne.com.au/bolte-bridge] looking across Victoria Harbour [ https://www.facebook.com/VictoriaHarbour/]

Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "25th floor view of Sunset"

Grateful for all blessings
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
258% complete

Photo Details

Olwynne
Superb shot. Wonderful pov
March 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Touchdown! Well captured.
March 16th, 2024  
