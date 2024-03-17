Previous
Under Construction by briaan
Photo 943

Under Construction

New 220 metre bridge to cross Footscray Road in Docklands. [ https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=936071531430010]
It is fascinating to see the construction progress for pedestrians and cyclists. This view is looking towards the Melbourne CBD.

17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
FBailey ace
What a great sweep of colour - v dominant!
March 17th, 2024  
