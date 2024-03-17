Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 943
Under Construction
New 220 metre bridge to cross Footscray Road in Docklands. [
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=936071531430010
]
It is fascinating to see the construction progress for pedestrians and cyclists. This view is looking towards the Melbourne CBD.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Gold Goal". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
943
photos
102
followers
126
following
258% complete
View this month »
936
937
938
939
940
941
942
943
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
17th March 2024 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
FBailey
ace
What a great sweep of colour - v dominant!
March 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close