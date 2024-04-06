Sign up
Previous
Photo 963
angles,lines,curves,shapes
Today something different. These bicycles were standing at Station Pier, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Enjoy the weekend.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Emergency Services Boat"
Grateful for all blessings
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Views
10
365
iPhone XS
6th April 2024 12:26pm
lines
,
curves
,
shapes
,
angles
