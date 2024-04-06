Previous
angles,lines,curves,shapes by briaan
angles,lines,curves,shapes

Today something different. These bicycles were standing at Station Pier, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Enjoy the weekend.

6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
