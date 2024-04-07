Previous
Negative Space by briaan
Negative Space

Hobsons Bay viewed from Beaconsfield Parade, Middle Park, Melbourne. After a misty morning, the clouds cleared.

Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Angles,lines, curves, shapes". Greatly appreciated
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Bec
Lovely layers and shadow detail.
April 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
A great panoramic scene !
April 7th, 2024  
Diana
Fabulous capture of this lovely pano! I love the layers.
April 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Great colours and layers.
April 7th, 2024  
Babs
Looks like a lovely day
April 7th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Great panorama. Seems everybody is still asleep at home.
April 7th, 2024  
