Previous
Photo 964
Negative Space
Hobsons Bay viewed from Beaconsfield Parade, Middle Park, Melbourne. After a misty morning, the clouds cleared.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Angles,lines, curves, shapes". Greatly appreciated
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
6
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
964
photos
101
followers
126
following
957
958
959
960
961
962
963
964
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
7th April 2024 2:59pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hobsons bay
Bec
ace
Lovely layers and shadow detail.
April 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great panoramic scene !
April 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely pano! I love the layers.
April 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours and layers.
April 7th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks like a lovely day
April 7th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Great panorama. Seems everybody is still asleep at home.
April 7th, 2024
