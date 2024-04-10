Sign up
Previous
Photo 967
Welcome 2
Our apartment building (30 levels) has flowers displayed in the lobby. This is the latest arrangement. The proteas are magnificent. I am learning what the other plants' names are.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Welcome".
Judy is feeling better today. 🙏🏻
Grateful for all blessings
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So very pretty and a welcome sight in the lobby , Pleased to hear Judy is feeling a little better - chemo can be quite taxing !
April 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 10th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Interesting sculptural plants
April 10th, 2024
Zilli
This is lovely, Brian!
April 10th, 2024
