Welcome 2 by briaan
Our apartment building (30 levels) has flowers displayed in the lobby. This is the latest arrangement. The proteas are magnificent. I am learning what the other plants' names are.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Welcome".

Judy is feeling better today. 🙏🏻

Grateful for all blessings
Beryl Lloyd ace
So very pretty and a welcome sight in the lobby , Pleased to hear Judy is feeling a little better - chemo can be quite taxing !
April 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 10th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Interesting sculptural plants
April 10th, 2024  
Zilli
This is lovely, Brian!
April 10th, 2024  
