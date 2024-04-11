Previous
Closer by briaan
The detail in these flowers is astounding. Followup from yesterday's image.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Welcome 2"

Grateful for all blessings
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Mags ace
Beautiful details!
April 11th, 2024  
Zilli
Yes, a close-up allows one to fully appreciate its beauty.
April 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
They stunning, beautiful close up with lovely detail.
April 11th, 2024  
