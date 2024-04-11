Sign up
Previous
Photo 968
Closer
The detail in these flowers is astounding. Followup from yesterday's image.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Welcome 2"
Grateful for all blessings
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
3
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
968
photos
101
followers
126
following
265% complete
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
11th April 2024 4:56pm
Mags
ace
Beautiful details!
April 11th, 2024
Zilli
Yes, a close-up allows one to fully appreciate its beauty.
April 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
They stunning, beautiful close up with lovely detail.
April 11th, 2024
