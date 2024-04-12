Previous
Protea by briaan
Photo 969

Protea

Today I took 53 separate shots and focus stacked the processed images in Photoshop. This is one of the smaller blooms in the flower arrangement posted earlier this week.

Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Closer". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Brian

Lou Ann
They are such gorgeous flowers. This is lovely.
April 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Great detail - such wonderful flower !
April 12th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
Lovely
April 12th, 2024  
Kartia
What an effort, well done! The end result is worth it.
April 12th, 2024  
