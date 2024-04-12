Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 969
Protea
Today I took 53 separate shots and focus stacked the processed images in Photoshop. This is one of the smaller blooms in the flower arrangement posted earlier this week.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Closer". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
969
photos
101
followers
126
following
265% complete
View this month »
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
969
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
12th April 2024 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Lou Ann
ace
They are such gorgeous flowers. This is lovely.
April 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great detail - such wonderful flower !
April 12th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
April 12th, 2024
Kartia
ace
What an effort, well done! The end result is worth it.
April 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close