Previous
Photo 970
Yarra Reflections
A beautiful autumn day today, I walked along the banks of the river Yarra from Docklands to South Wharf. Gorgeous reflections of buildings on the opposite bank of the river. iPhoneXS.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Protea". Always appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
3
3
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
13th April 2024 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of this beautiful scene. Wonderful light and reflections.
April 13th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Amazing scene. Superb capture of it. Fav.
April 13th, 2024
Bec
ace
Ooh, lovely.
April 13th, 2024
