Yarra Reflections by briaan
Photo 970

Yarra Reflections

A beautiful autumn day today, I walked along the banks of the river Yarra from Docklands to South Wharf. Gorgeous reflections of buildings on the opposite bank of the river. iPhoneXS.

Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Protea". Always appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of this beautiful scene. Wonderful light and reflections.
April 13th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Amazing scene. Superb capture of it. Fav.
April 13th, 2024  
Bec ace
Ooh, lovely.
April 13th, 2024  
