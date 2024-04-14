Previous
Last night's sunset by briaan
Last night's sunset

From our 25th floor apartment, this is the Bolte Bridge traversing Victoria Harbour (on the right) and the Yarra River (on the left) In Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. 13/04/2024

Thank you very much for your views, comments and favs for "Yarra Reflections". Greatly appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings

14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice One
April 14th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely skyscene too.
April 14th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Beautiful!
April 14th, 2024  
