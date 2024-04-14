Sign up
Previous
Photo 971
Last night's sunset
From our 25th floor apartment, this is the Bolte Bridge traversing Victoria Harbour (on the right) and the Yarra River (on the left) In Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. 13/04/2024
Thank you very much for your views, comments and favs for "Yarra Reflections". Greatly appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
3
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
971
photos
101
followers
126
following
266% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
13th April 2024 6:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice One
April 14th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely skyscene too.
April 14th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Beautiful!
April 14th, 2024
