Previous
Photo 972
Dusk
Tonight, the golden hour was glorious. This is Victoria Harbour viewed from Harbour Esplanade, Docklands, (see
https://www.google.com/search?q=harbour+esplanade+docklands+map&oq=Harbour+Esplanade&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBwgHEAAYgAQyBwgAEAAYgAQyDQgBEC4YrwEYxwEYgAQyBwgCEAAYgAQyBwgDEAAYgAQyEAgEEC4YrwEYxwEYgAQYjgUyBwgFEAAYgAQyBwgGEAAYgAQyBwgHEAAYgAQyBwgIEAAYgAQyDQgJEAAYhgMYgAQYigXSAQkxMDg0M2owajeoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8)
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Last night's sunset".
Grateful for all blessings
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
5
3
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
972
photos
101
followers
126
following
266% complete
View this month »
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
972
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
15th April 2024 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
moni kozi
superb colours in the sky
April 15th, 2024
Zilli
Oh, love this!
April 15th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful composition. Love the sky and reflection colours plus the pov Big Fav
April 15th, 2024
Bec
ace
What a gorgeous golden hour - awesome pov too.
April 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely composition fav
April 15th, 2024
