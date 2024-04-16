Sign up
Previous
Photo 973
Reflected glory
Last night's setting sun over Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Victoria, Australia.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Dusk"
Grateful for all blessings
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
1
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
973
photos
101
followers
126
following
266% complete
View this month »
966
967
968
969
970
971
972
973
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
15th April 2024 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Wonderful capture, lovely warm colours and fab pov!
April 16th, 2024
