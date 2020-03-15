Previous
Plums Still life by brigette
151 / 365

Plums Still life

For the artist challenge. Although for my inspiration I didn't have a specific still life in mind, I was mindful of Tessa's use of contrast in light and shade and complementary colour in her still life images.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Brigette

