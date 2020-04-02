Sign up
Photo 2069
Spring!
The tulips are beginning to open in the garden. A real spalsh of colour to look forward to in these strange times.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months....
2069
Views
0
365
Canon EOS 650D
2nd April 2020 5:43pm
red
,
spring
,
tulip
