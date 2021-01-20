Previous
Keeping busy by busylady
Keeping busy

I've been knitting beanie hats for next year's shoebox appeal. Some of the wool is new, some left over from other projects. It keeps me busy in the evenings while I'm watching TV.
20th January 2021

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely , I also have to do something while watching the telly .
January 20th, 2021  
Fisher Family
A project after my own heart. Knitting is so calming, well most of the time.
Katharine
January 20th, 2021  
