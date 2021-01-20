Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2246
Keeping busy
I've been knitting beanie hats for next year's shoebox appeal. Some of the wool is new, some left over from other projects. It keeps me busy in the evenings while I'm watching TV.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
2
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
2246
photos
97
followers
124
following
615% complete
View this month »
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
20th January 2021 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knitting
,
beanie
,
hats
,
wool
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely , I also have to do something while watching the telly .
January 20th, 2021
Fisher Family
A project after my own heart. Knitting is so calming, well most of the time.
Katharine
January 20th, 2021
