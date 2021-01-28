Each day different and every day new

Despite being locked down we are trying to see every day as new, even though the locations we visit are the same. The words come from a song we used to sing about the days of the week at the infant school where I worked. This is Hail Weston Ford again and after the rain last night the water in the ford is up to 5 feet and over the steps to the foot bridge. This is the smaller river Kim, so not related to the Great Ouse.
3 good things
1) the sun shone this afternoon
2) the bikes came out and we had a ride instead of a walk
3) zooming today with the patchworkers and later the hymn singers
