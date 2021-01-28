Previous
Each day different and every day new by busylady
Photo 2253

Each day different and every day new

Despite being locked down we are trying to see every day as new, even though the locations we visit are the same. The words come from a song we used to sing about the days of the week at the infant school where I worked. This is Hail Weston Ford again and after the rain last night the water in the ford is up to 5 feet and over the steps to the foot bridge. This is the smaller river Kim, so not related to the Great Ouse.
3 good things
1) the sun shone this afternoon
2) the bikes came out and we had a ride instead of a walk
3) zooming today with the patchworkers and later the hymn singers
Judith Johnson

Diana ace
What a wonderful and clear capture, you sure have enough water. I would not dare to go through that on a bike ;-)
January 28th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
@ludwigsdiana No Diana, I didn't - it was five feet deep at the marker post which you may be able to see.
January 28th, 2021  
Fisher Family
It's impressive to see the height of the flood water at this ford. A very pleasing shot!

Ian
January 28th, 2021  
