Flooded again

This view of the Great Ouse shows clearly where the river overflows into the park. The bin and the bench are actually alongside the footpath. The skies were looking threatening today as we walked into town but thankfully no more rain came.

3 good things

1) we were contacted by text last night about making an appointment for our covid vaccination! Whoopee!

2) online shopping

3) a zoom call to listen to our 7 year old grandson read - and to read him a story too!