Happiness by busylady
Happiness

FoR February week 3 portraits. This is our youngest Grandson Monty with his Nanny Peggy. It was taken last year at an outdoor birthday party for his older brother. Hopefully we will be able to meet up with family members outdoors again soon!
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
Mave
Lovely photo with lovely memories. Isn't it wonderful how children and grandparents and great grandparents are so happy together.
February 20th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a joyous portrait of the two , Judith - so happy in one another's company
February 20th, 2021  
Leslie
what a wonderful capture
February 20th, 2021  
