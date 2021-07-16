Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2423
Relaxing in the shade
I have this book on loan from a friend. It is set partly in the present day and partly in 13th century Turkey. It concerns Sufi mysticism and the rules of life and love. A most interesting comparison for life today.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
2423
photos
112
followers
145
following
663% complete
View this month »
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
17th July 2021 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
book
,
garden
,
shade
,
relaxing
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice selfie, I see you are looking after that foot, keep it up!
July 17th, 2021
Julie Ryan
Interesting! Enjoy!
July 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close