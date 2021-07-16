Previous
Next
Relaxing in the shade by busylady
Photo 2423

Relaxing in the shade

I have this book on loan from a friend. It is set partly in the present day and partly in 13th century Turkey. It concerns Sufi mysticism and the rules of life and love. A most interesting comparison for life today.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Nice selfie, I see you are looking after that foot, keep it up!
July 17th, 2021  
Julie Ryan
Interesting! Enjoy!
July 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise