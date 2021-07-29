Previous
Worth Matravers duckpond

A very pretty village and time for a take away lunch and coffee by the pond. The houses are mostly built of the attractive local Purbeck stone and most of the roofs are also tiled with stone tiles.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
Diana ace
What a lovely quaint looking village, it must have been lovely to wander around and enjoy lunch at the pond.
August 3rd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful and tranquil spot to lunch !
August 3rd, 2021  
