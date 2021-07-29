Sign up
Photo 2436
Worth Matravers duckpond
A very pretty village and time for a take away lunch and coffee by the pond. The houses are mostly built of the attractive local Purbeck stone and most of the roofs are also tiled with stone tiles.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
2
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX A900
Taken
29th July 2021 10:20am
Tags
village
,
dorset
,
duckpond
,
worth-matravers
Diana
ace
What a lovely quaint looking village, it must have been lovely to wander around and enjoy lunch at the pond.
August 3rd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful and tranquil spot to lunch !
August 3rd, 2021
