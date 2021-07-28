Previous
Aerial view of Corfe town by busylady
Photo 2435

Aerial view of Corfe town

I didn't walk up to the castle, as it was too steep, so Peter took this view from the top. We arrived in Corfe by steam train and had such a lovely day here. There were lots of free activities for the children as well as places to picnic.
28th July 2021

Judith Johnson

I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
Diana ace
Such an amazing capture of this lovely landscape, your outing sounds wonderful.
August 3rd, 2021  
