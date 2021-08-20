Previous
Next
Blueberry muffins by busylady
Photo 2458

Blueberry muffins

I saw a blackbird trying to steal the blueberries this afternoon so I rushed out to save save them - the blueberries that is! They ripen only slowly so I've been freezing them until I had enough to make a batch of blueberry muffins. It's a recipe I got from a lovely lady in Nova Scotia when we stayed at her B&B one year. They're delicious, so much so that I decided to give some to our new neighbours across the road. I hadn't really met the new family properly and when I took them over they were delighted.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
673% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise