Blueberry muffins

I saw a blackbird trying to steal the blueberries this afternoon so I rushed out to save save them - the blueberries that is! They ripen only slowly so I've been freezing them until I had enough to make a batch of blueberry muffins. It's a recipe I got from a lovely lady in Nova Scotia when we stayed at her B&B one year. They're delicious, so much so that I decided to give some to our new neighbours across the road. I hadn't really met the new family properly and when I took them over they were delighted.