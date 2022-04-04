Sign up
Photo 2685
Horse chestnut
Although I used to call them sticky buds when I was a child. Taken at Aglesey Abbey recently. Not a pleasant day today, wet, windy and none too warm.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
3
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
2685
photos
118
followers
152
following
735% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX A900
Taken
27th March 2022 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
close-up
,
buds
,
horse-chestnut
Ann Williams
Look at that beautiful green. Love it. Good to see spring arriving with such boldness.
April 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful fresh green leaf buds developing ! - Not a pleasant day here either !
April 4th, 2022
Cathy
But at least there is some green promising spring! Very pretty textures in the leaves.
April 4th, 2022
