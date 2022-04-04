Previous
Horse chestnut by busylady
Horse chestnut

Although I used to call them sticky buds when I was a child. Taken at Aglesey Abbey recently. Not a pleasant day today, wet, windy and none too warm.
Ann Williams
Look at that beautiful green. Love it. Good to see spring arriving with such boldness.
April 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful fresh green leaf buds developing ! - Not a pleasant day here either !
April 4th, 2022  
Cathy
But at least there is some green promising spring! Very pretty textures in the leaves.
April 4th, 2022  
