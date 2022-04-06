Previous
Next
Greetings card challenge by busylady
Photo 2687

Greetings card challenge

Our evening patchwork group meet this evening and have a greetings card challenge to include fabric. This is my effort. A piece of flowered fabric with a machine stitched edge, some beads added by hand and mounted onto a piece of toning felt. I hope it passes muster.
From a photograhic point of view, I don't think I have the light quite right. I have used my new photo box. (Birthday present from last month) It has different colour and light options. The card inserts are all slightly shiny so I think I will have to get some matt colours. Any tips for using this new toy in a better way?
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
Beautiful card with your added embellishments and stitches and a great idea for making your own cards to send.
April 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise