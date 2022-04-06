Greetings card challenge

Our evening patchwork group meet this evening and have a greetings card challenge to include fabric. This is my effort. A piece of flowered fabric with a machine stitched edge, some beads added by hand and mounted onto a piece of toning felt. I hope it passes muster.

From a photograhic point of view, I don't think I have the light quite right. I have used my new photo box. (Birthday present from last month) It has different colour and light options. The card inserts are all slightly shiny so I think I will have to get some matt colours. Any tips for using this new toy in a better way?