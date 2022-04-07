Previous
4 Tulips by busylady
Photo 2688

4 Tulips

It was such a windy day that I had to wait a while for the tulips to stop waving.
3 good things, Looking after our 6 year old Grandson, a visit to the museum for their craft activity - curious creatures, raspberry and banana milk shake made at home
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
