Visiting the dentist

This pair of semi-detached houses has been developed as a dental surgery. They still have some covid restrictions in place. When you arrive you have to knock on the window and wait to be let in. They greet you with sanitising gel and you must wear a mask. It was just a check up today, but I have booked for some cosmetic work to be done in June.

Grateful for a sunny day and a bit of gardening done