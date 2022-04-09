Previous
Next
Church garden makeover by busylady
Photo 2690

Church garden makeover

We are planning to install a seat in the church gardens in the near future. It will be dedicated to a lovely lady who one used to be one of our church members and sadly died recently. She was a passionate gardener and used to help me with the gardening. This afternoon I met her daughter who had kindly offered to bring some plants from her Mum's garden to plant into the church garden. I thought it was a lovely idea so today we planted snowdrops, primroses and hellebores. Our newly planted tree is doing well and even has a few flowers which are beginning to open.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely idea and tribute
April 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise