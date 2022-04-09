Church garden makeover

We are planning to install a seat in the church gardens in the near future. It will be dedicated to a lovely lady who one used to be one of our church members and sadly died recently. She was a passionate gardener and used to help me with the gardening. This afternoon I met her daughter who had kindly offered to bring some plants from her Mum's garden to plant into the church garden. I thought it was a lovely idea so today we planted snowdrops, primroses and hellebores. Our newly planted tree is doing well and even has a few flowers which are beginning to open.