Photo 2706
Piano tuner at work
The church piano needed tuning so I went down to let him in. I made him a coffee, the tuning took about 45 mins, job done. An April showers sort of day, but not nearly enough rain.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
2
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
25th April 2022 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
piano
,
tuning
Diana
ace
Great shot of thenpiano tuner at work.
April 25th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
What a neat job
April 25th, 2022
