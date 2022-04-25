Previous
Piano tuner at work by busylady
Photo 2706

Piano tuner at work

The church piano needed tuning so I went down to let him in. I made him a coffee, the tuning took about 45 mins, job done. An April showers sort of day, but not nearly enough rain.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2. I love...
741% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot of thenpiano tuner at work.
April 25th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
What a neat job
April 25th, 2022  
