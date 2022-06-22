Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2764
Enjoying the roses
It's been a gardening sort of day. Catching up with weeding, dead-heading, removing seedheads etc. Everything has gone a bit wild while we've been away. Luckily the raspberries are just beginning to ripen and they're huge!
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
2764
photos
120
followers
155
following
757% complete
View this month »
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
22nd June 2022 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
rose-bud
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
June 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close