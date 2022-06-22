Previous
Enjoying the roses by busylady
Photo 2764

Enjoying the roses

It's been a gardening sort of day. Catching up with weeding, dead-heading, removing seedheads etc. Everything has gone a bit wild while we've been away. Luckily the raspberries are just beginning to ripen and they're huge!
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 2. I love...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
June 22nd, 2022  
