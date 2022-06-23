Previous
Church group outing by busylady
Photo 2765

Church group outing

Our church ladies group had an outing to Roxton thatched chapel this evening. It has a very interesting history and was built in 1808 by the Metcalf family who lived in the red brick house which you can just about see in the distance on the left. The centre part of the church started life as a barn and was then added to later with a vestry on the left and a Sunday School on the right. We had a most interesting a very interesting talk and we finished with tea and biscuits a couple of hymns which I played on the old organ.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Photo Details

Barb ace
Nice to see and hear about this historic building and to see your ladies' group!
June 23rd, 2022  
wendy frost ace
A lovely building and a nice visit for you all.
June 23rd, 2022  
