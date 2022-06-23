Church group outing

Our church ladies group had an outing to Roxton thatched chapel this evening. It has a very interesting history and was built in 1808 by the Metcalf family who lived in the red brick house which you can just about see in the distance on the left. The centre part of the church started life as a barn and was then added to later with a vestry on the left and a Sunday School on the right. We had a most interesting a very interesting talk and we finished with tea and biscuits a couple of hymns which I played on the old organ.