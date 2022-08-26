Previous
Softly does it by busylady
Softly does it

This lovely rose is just outside the front door. It was one that Peter's Mum bought us many years ago and flowers prolifically every year. I think it has appeared in my posts already this year - I must be running out of ideas!
Phil Howcroft ace
it's a big in your face photo , works well for me Judith
August 27th, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
Beautiful
August 27th, 2022  
