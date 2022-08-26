Sign up
Photo 2829
Softly does it
This lovely rose is just outside the front door. It was one that Peter's Mum bought us many years ago and flowers prolifically every year. I think it has appeared in my posts already this year - I must be running out of ideas!
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
2
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 6 and 3. I love...
Views
10
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
26th August 2022 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
softly
Phil Howcroft
ace
it's a big in your face photo , works well for me Judith
August 27th, 2022
Liz Milne
ace
Beautiful
August 27th, 2022
