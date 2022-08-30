The tunnel

There was light at the end of the tunnel although it's not visible here. Rory loves going through the tunnel although I'm not so keen. However, the coffee shop was on the other side so there was no choice! To be fair we all had lights but the the second half of the tunnel was pretty muddy and that's where Rory fell off! No tears though, he is very stoical, he just gets back on and starts again. We cycled part of the Brampton Valley Way in Northamptonshire along a disused railway track and had a picnic on the way. All good fun, fresh air and exercise!

PS, this tunnel has appeared in my posts before, but I felt as if this one said more about our day out than any of the others did. More of those tomorrow