Packing shoe boxes

At this time of year I'm usually scouring the shops to find reasonably priced items to pack into the shoe boxes. Not surprisingly, everything seems more expensive this year although I did collect quite a few bits throughout the year. I've also knitted quite a few beanie hats and hand puppets. I usually try and match the ages of the boxes to the ages of our grandchildren. It's a very rewarding task.
It would have been my dad's birthday today, so I remember him fondly on this day. He served in North Africa during WW2.