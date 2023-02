Flash of red 22 landscapes

Moggerhanger House in Bedfordshire is a Grade 1 listed historic house designed by John Soane. Owned by a preservation trust and supported by funds from English Heritage, it is presently undergoing renovations. The work has been slow to move forward and at present it is not open to the public. However, the tea-room was well run by volunteers and the snowdrops in the wooded grounds are well worth a visit.