Flash of red 23 landscapes

A dull and damp morning but with some bright glimpses of sun. I stopped off for a walk at the Regatta meadows park today. It's all part of the St Neots Riverside park. They do actually hold a regatta here in the summer.

Good things

1) Back to clearing out the garage again today - we're making progress.

2) French class this afternoon. We were discussing the CESU (Cheque Emploi Service Universal) I didn't really understand how it works - can anyone help?

3) Watching how well Henry (9) is doing in his swimming lessons