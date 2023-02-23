Previous
Flash of red 23 landscapes
Flash of red 23 landscapes

A dull and damp morning but with some bright glimpses of sun. I stopped off for a walk at the Regatta meadows park today. It's all part of the St Neots Riverside park. They do actually hold a regatta here in the summer.
Good things
1) Back to clearing out the garage again today - we're making progress.
2) French class this afternoon. We were discussing the CESU (Cheque Emploi Service Universal) I didn't really understand how it works - can anyone help?
3) Watching how well Henry (9) is doing in his swimming lessons
Judith Johnson

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely silhouette of this lovely tree!
February 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great silhouettes of the “naked” trees. They really work well in mono.
February 23rd, 2023  
