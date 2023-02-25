Previous
Flash of red 25, landscapes by busylady
Flash of red 25, landscapes

Taken in the park this morning, a day of clouds and sunshine.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
February 25th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Nice capture. That’s a great cloud formation! We dodged quite a few showers today.
February 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely shot and a fabulous cloud in the sky - similar weather here too but with cold winds!
February 25th, 2023  
