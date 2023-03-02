Sign up
Photo 3017
Rainbow green
I had to raid the fridge drawer for something green.
A beautiful sunny day today and a nice walk to a friend's house this afternoon. She is recuperating after a recent stay in hospital.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Tags
green
,
vegetables
,
rainbow2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely array of veg and plant all very healthy! ( that avocado is very tempting!! )
March 2nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
A nice collection of green things.
March 2nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
March 2nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Lots of lovely green things here.
March 2nd, 2023
