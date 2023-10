Tempsford Marina

The traffic was slow over the A1 at Tempsford today, so I managed to lean across and grab this photo. It's not possible to get out of the car at this point as the A1 is on a bend and usually moving quite fast. We were on our way back from having our covid jabs, so I was on the lookout for a photo opportunity.

I suppose it's quite an unusual photo as it's only usually possible to see it from the car.