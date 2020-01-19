Previous
52week Challenge - The Colour Green by carole_sandford
Photo 444

52week Challenge - The Colour Green

At first I was thinking I would struggle with this weeks subject, but I’ve thought of a few.
This is a tea towel from my kitchen.
Carole Sandford

