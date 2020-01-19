Sign up
Photo 444
52week Challenge - The Colour Green
At first I was thinking I would struggle with this weeks subject, but I’ve thought of a few.
This is a tea towel from my kitchen.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
3
Extras
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
19th January 2020 6:18pm
kitchen
tea
towel
52wc-2020-w4
